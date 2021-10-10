Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

