Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 897 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Integer by 1,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Integer by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.46 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

