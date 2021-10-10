GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.35% of GMS worth $111,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GMS by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 68.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

