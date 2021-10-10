NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. NIO has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

