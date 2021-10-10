Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RPD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

