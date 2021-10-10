Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

