KeyCorp Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $192.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $194.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

