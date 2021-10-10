Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Up 0.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

