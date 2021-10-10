Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Shares Down 5.3%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.19 and last traded at $83.19. 244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

