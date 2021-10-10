TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 2,320 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

