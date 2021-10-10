iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading Down 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $86.06. 1,968,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,597,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.