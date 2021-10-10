Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32.

About Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

