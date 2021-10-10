Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

