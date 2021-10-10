Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,922 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

DKS stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

