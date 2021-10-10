Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 90.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA CURE opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $133.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.