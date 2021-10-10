Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.95% of Raven Industries worth $40,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

RAVN stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

