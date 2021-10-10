Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

