$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.