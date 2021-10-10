Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,680 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

FOCS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.