$0.33 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

