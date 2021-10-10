Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,634 AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

