$0.18 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

