JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 111,974 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

