Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

LSPD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.19. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.