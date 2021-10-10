Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 402 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $337.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

