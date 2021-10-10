Ergoteles LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

