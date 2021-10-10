Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 19,884 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

