BlackRock Inc. Has $206.55 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $206,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.