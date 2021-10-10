Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Gannett worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

