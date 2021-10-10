FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

