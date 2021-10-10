Advisory Services Network LLC Has $388,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

