Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $1,526,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

