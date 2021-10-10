Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.72.

NYSE CHGG opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

