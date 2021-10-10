JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.79 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 436,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.24% of Investors Bancorp worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

