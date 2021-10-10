Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock worth $1,384,306 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

