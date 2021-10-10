S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €20.26 ($23.84) and last traded at €20.78 ($24.45). 408,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.82 ($24.49).

Several research firms have commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.12.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

