Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $78.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

CP stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

