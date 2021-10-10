Wells Fargo & Company Trims Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Target Price to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 714,552 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

