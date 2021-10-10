eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $601,050.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $601,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eXp World by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in eXp World by 103.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in eXp World by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in eXp World by 106.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eXp World by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

