Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $997.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.