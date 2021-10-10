JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.17 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

