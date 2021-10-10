JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.09 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,767,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $49,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

ETRN opened at $10.80 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

