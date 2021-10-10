Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $336,000 Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 519,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 81,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

