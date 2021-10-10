Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,290 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.55 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.