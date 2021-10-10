State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

