AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Stock Price Down 43.7%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) shares fell 43.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.