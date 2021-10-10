State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Photronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Photronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Photronics by 207.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15.
In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
