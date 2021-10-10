State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Photronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Photronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Photronics by 207.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

