State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 181,977 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,714,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.57 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.