Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Stock Price Down 40.9%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)’s share price dropped 40.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.0579 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

