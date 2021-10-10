Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

